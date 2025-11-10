Mumbai: Comedian and content creator Samay Raina, known for his viral stand-up gigs and witty online presence, is once again making headlines and this time, not for his comedy, but for his personal life. Samay, who was recently in the news after Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark on his show India’s Got Latent landed him in a legal controversy, is now being linked to fellow comedian Urooj Ashfaq.

Social media, especially Reddit, is abuzz with rumours suggesting that Samay Raina and Urooj Ashfaq were briefly together. The speculation began after fans spotted the duo together at Samay’s birthday celebrations in Goa, during Diwali festivities, and at another private gathering.

A popular Reddit thread, r/InstaCelebsGossip, claimed that Urooj celebrated Diwali with Samay’s family, further adding fuel to the dating rumours.

Urooj’s Podcast Adds to Speculation

Adding to the buzz, Urooj recently spoke on her podcast about dating a “high-achieving man” and hinted at a short relationship that ended recently. Her comment, combined with the fact that she unfollowed Samay on Instagram, has led many fans to believe that the two have broken up.

However, it’s important to note that neither Samay nor Urooj has confirmed any of these reports.

So, Who Is Urooj Ashfaq?

Urooj Ashfaq is an award-winning Indian stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. Born on August 24, 1995, in Dubai, she later moved to Mumbai and studied psychology at Jai Hind College. She gained recognition after becoming the first finalist on TLC’s Queens of Comedy, India’s first all-female comedy show.

Urooj has also acted in Amazon Prime’s Pushpavalli and Comedy Premier League.

In 2023, Urooj made history by becoming the first Indian and the first woman of South Asian descent since 1997 to win the Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards for her solo show Oh No! at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Neither Has Confirmed the Relationship

While fans continue to dig into the alleged relationship timeline, both Samay Raina and Urooj Ashfaq have chosen to stay silent on the matter. Until then, Reddit remains busy connecting the dots and sharing more “tea” about the two comedians’ rumoured romance.