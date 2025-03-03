Who needs a full movie? This actress made Rs 5 crore in seconds!

Hyderabad: She made her Bollywood debut in a blockbuster and became the highest-paid actress in South India. She has worked with almost every top actor, proving her talent and dominance. Guess who? It’s none other than Nayanthara!

Rs 5 Crore for Just 50 Seconds!

Nayanthara’s fame is not just about movies; it also shows in her brand endorsements. Reports say she was paid Rs. 5 crore for a 50-second advertisement for a satellite dish company. This makes her one of the highest-paid actresses in India. Even Bollywood stars don’t earn that much for short commercials. This proves her power and popularity in the industry.

Her net worth is Rs. 200 crore. Nayanthara owns a Rs 100 crore apartment in Chennai, a private jet, and luxury cars like Mercedes Maybach and BMW Series 7.

Over 20 years, Nayanthara has acted in 80+ films in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. She gained fame with hits like Chandramukhi, Ghajini, and Sri Rama Rajyam. Despite early criticism, she proved her worth and became the Lady Superstar.

In 2023, she made her Bollywood debut with Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film grossed over Rs. 1000 crore worldwide, making her a pan-Indian icon.

Early Life and Career Start

Born in Bengaluru into a Malayali Christian family, Nayanthara moved across India due to her father’s job in the Air Force. She earned a BA in English Literature and initially wanted to be a Chartered Accountant. However, fate led her to modeling, where director Sathyan Anthikkad noticed her and cast her in Manassinakkare (2003), launching her film career.

Personal Life

After past relationships, Nayanthara married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in 2022. They welcomed twin boys via surrogacy the same year.

In 2025, she will star in The Test, Toxic, and Raakayie. Her journey continues to inspire fans, cementing her legacy as a true Lady Superstar.