WHO says Gaza hospitals struggling as key medical items remain blocked

Hospitals in Gaza are struggling to provide essential treatment as critical medical supplies remain blocked from entering the enclave, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, May 22.

Speaking in Geneva after returning from Gaza, WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territory Dr Renee Van de Weerdt said key items including prosthetic limbs, oxygen concentrators, laboratory reagents and orthopaedic equipment have been delayed for months under Israeli “dual-use” restrictions.

Hospitals operating under severe pressure

According to WHO, only about half of Gaza’s hospitals are partially operational, while none are functioning at full capacity. The organisation has also documented 22 attacks on healthcare facilities in the territory this year.

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Dr Van de Weerdt said shortages of medicines and equipment are severely limiting the ability of hospitals to provide treatment and respond to emergencies.

She noted that a prefabricated hospital remains stranded in Jordan awaiting approval to enter Gaza.

“You think you are prepared, but nothing prepares you for Gaza,” says @WHO Dr. Van de Weerdt after returning from the enclave. https://t.co/Vqr28Le3tM pic.twitter.com/kvck6CT7Sr — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) May 23, 2026

Thousands of amputees awaiting surgery

WHO said around 5,000 amputees in Gaza are waiting for prosthetic limbs and corrective surgeries needed before fittings can take place.

Many specialised procedures cannot currently be performed inside the enclave, forcing patients to seek treatment abroad through medical evacuation programmes supported by WHO.

The agency said evacuations remain difficult, with many patients separated from family members during the process.

Disease risks increasing in Gaza

WHO also raised concerns over growing public health risks linked to overcrowding, damaged sanitation systems and limited access to clean water.

Dr Van de Weerdt said the lack of laboratory equipment and testing materials is affecting efforts to detect infectious diseases and monitor potential outbreaks.

She stressed that the blocked supplies are essential medical items needed to save lives and maintain healthcare services.

UNRWA continues healthcare operations

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said it continues to provide major healthcare support in Gaza despite mounting operational restrictions.

UNRWA Director of Health Dr Akihiro Seita said the agency conducted 4.5 million medical consultations in Gaza last year, accounting for around 40 per cent of all consultations in the enclave.

The agency also said nearly 400 UNRWA staff members have been killed during the war, while many surviving employees continue to live in displacement camps alongside civilians.