‘Who the hell are you?’ When Kareena Kapoor yelled at Dia Mirza

Mumbai: Bollywood has had its fair share of celebrity feuds. Some public, some low-key, but all equally fascinating. One such lesser-known story from the early 2000s is now going viral again, bringing back an old interview where Dia Mirza opened up about an unexpected clash with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Dia Mirza, Kareena Kapoor’s feud

The incident took place at an event in Lucknow, hosted by the Sahara Group. It featured several popular actresses at the time, including Kareena, Dia, Namrata Shirodkar, and Urmila Matondkar. The stars were instructed to wear cotton salwar-kameez outfits with the national flag, keeping the event’s tone in mind.

But Kareena showed up in a specially designed ghagra-choli with heavy jewellery and notably, no national flag. Dia revealed in an old Rediff interview that Kareena’s deviation from the dress code didn’t sit well with some of the other actresses, especially Namrata.

“I told Namrata to walk out quietly with her outfit so we could sort it out privately,” Dia said. But things didn’t quite go as planned.

“Suddenly, Kareena screamed at me ‘Who the hell are you? Who are you to advise Namrata?’ I was shocked and really upset. I just left the room without saying anything,” Dia shared.

Surprisingly though, the atmosphere cooled down quickly. “Just 30 minutes later, her secretary who was also mine at that time knocked on my door saying Kareena wanted to know if I was ready. She spoke to me later like nothing had happened,” Dia added.

Reflecting on it, Dia noted, “I have come to the conclusion that Kareena is a girl who does not realise when she is irrational, unfair and loud”.

Here’s how fans are reacting to this old feud now.

Interestingly, the two actresses moved on from that moment. Years later, they shared screen space in Kurbaan (2009) and even had a warm, thoughtful conversation on Kareena’s radio show, discussing mental health and navigating real-life struggles.

Old feud or not, time clearly has a way of healing things in B-town.