Who was Mallika Sherawat’s ex-husband? Reason behind her divorce

Hyderabad: Mallika Sherawat may be serving sass and surprises on The Traitors 2, but the biggest twist surrounding her right now has nothing to do with the show. A little-known chapter from her life before Bollywood has resurfaced, revealing that the actress was reportedly married at just 21.

Long before she became Mallika Sherawat, the bold and outspoken star of Murder, she was known as Reema Lamba. Born in Moth village in Haryana’s Hisar district, Reema reportedly married Delhi-based airline pilot Karan Singh Gill in 1997.

The wedding was said to be a love-cum-arranged marriage attended by both families, followed by a reception in Delhi. However, the relationship did not last long.

In an old interview, Mallika’s uncle Sushil Lamba reportedly claimed that the actress wanted to enter the glamour industry and lead an independent life. Her career ambitions allegedly caused disagreements with her family and in-laws, eventually leading to the end of her marriage.

Mallika herself has rarely spoken publicly about this chapter of her life. She later adopted the name Mallika, while Sherawat came from her mother’s maiden name. She went on to make a mark in Bollywood, becoming a household name after her 2004 film Murder opposite Emraan Hashmi.

From Reema Lamba in Haryana to one of Bollywood’s most talked-about actresses, Mallika’s journey proves that her real life has carried just as many twists as her onscreen roles.