Who was Sana Yousaf, the teen influencer killed in Pakistan?

Islamabad: In a shocking and heartbreaking turn of events, 17-year-old Pakistani TikTok star Sana Yousaf was shot dead inside her home in Islamabad. She had just celebrated her birthday, posting a happy video cutting her cake and just hours later, her life was taken away.

So, Who Was Sana Yousaf?

Sana was super popular on TikTok and Instagram with over 1 million followers her social media platforms. She made fun, cultural, and inspiring videos, especially promoting girls’ education and women’s rights. She was from Chitral city in Pakistan and was loved for spreading positive vibes and showing off her traditions in a fun way.

Why Was She Killed?

According to police, a 22-year-old man named Umar Hayat had been following Sana online and trying to be friends with her. But she kept saying “No.” On June 2, he showed up at her house, waited outside for hours, and when Sana refused to meet him again, he reportedly went inside and shot her twice at close range. She died on the spot. He then ran away with her phone.

“Sana Yousuf, who hailed from Upper Chitral and resided in Sector G-13 of Islamabad, was fatally shot by a guest who had come to visit her at her residence. The assailant fled the scene immediately after the incident, and police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect,” police officials were quoted as saying in media reports.

How He Was Caught

CCTV cameras helped the police find him in Faisalabad, according to reports. He admitted everything. He said he was angry and couldn’t take being rejected over and over. Police are calling this the “Case of Repeated Rejection.”

“The killer reportedly entered the house and opened fire before fleeing,” a police official told Pakistani media. Her body was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a post-mortem.

People all over Pakistan are heartbroken and furious. Hashtags like #JusticeForSanaYousaf are trending. Activists say this is not just one crime — it shows how dangerous it can be for women to be famous or free in Pakistan.