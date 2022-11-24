Who’s next? Central agencies eye Telangana, SIT eyes BJP national leaders

Hyderabad: As the investigative agencies intensify their operations in the state capital Hyderabad, political heat has reached its peak in the winter season. The issue of buying members of the assembly is on one hand and the Delhi liquor scam case on the other. Apart from Income Tax and ED operations, the SIT formed by the state government has sparked a new debate in the state.

A few days back, officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigated a minister in a case of corruption. Following which ED officials have raided a Minister’s businesses, institutions and properties and now the ED have summoned another minister’s family members and PA to probe the casino gambling case.

TRS leaders are expressing anxieties of such trends turning against more leaders. After Munugode by-election, the political scenesin the state have suddenly changed. The activities of ED, Income Tax and SIT have been intensified. The CBI is not allowed to enter Telangana without the permission of the government. Due to which it has no activities in the state.

Although the National investigative agencies have straightforwardly raided many states of the country, but the situation is different in Telangana. In the Delhi liquor scam, ED was allowed to investigate in Telangana as the BJP alleged involvement of TRS MLC Kavita.

In the case of buying four of the TRS MLAs, Telangana Government has formed SITthatserved a notice to BJP national leader BL Santosh, creating buss at the national level. BJP leaders have even approached the judiciary to stop the investigation but to no avail.

TRS and BJP have started a political war against each other. Speculations are rife in political circles that the Telangana and Central governments are misusing government investigative agencies to harass each other.

BJP’s MLA candidate in Munugode by-election Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy’s family firm Sushi Infra was raided by Telangana GST officials. On the other hand, TRS leaders have been attacked by Central GST officials.