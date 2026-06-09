Whose roads are better? Check out viral Hyderabad-Bengaluru post

Bengaluru: A social media post by a Hyderabad resident comparing the infrastructure and traffic conditions of Hyderabad and Bengaluru has gone viral, reigniting the long-standing debate over urban planning and road connectivity in India’s leading technology hubs.

Ashish Kumar, a Hyderabad-based user, shared a screenshot from Google Maps on X, claiming that he covered a distance of 82 kilometres on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) in just 72 minutes. Drawing a comparison with Bengaluru, he remarked that achieving a similar travel time in the Karnataka capital would require “at least 10 more years of development.”

Bangalore needs at least 10 years of development to cover 82 km in 1 hour 12 minutes pic.twitter.com/Q6c4cSGzWu — Asish Kumar (@asishcodes) June 6, 2026

The post quickly gained traction online, attracting more than 3.5 lakh views and over 1,400 likes. Kumar argued that Hyderabad’s infrastructure has significantly improved over the years, while Bengaluru continues to struggle with worsening traffic congestion and inadequate road networks.

“Hyderabad has built excellent infrastructure. In Bengaluru, travelling even a few kilometres can take an hour on many days. Roads are riddled with potholes and congestion is increasing,” he wrote.

The post triggered a flood of reactions from social media users. Several users agreed with Kumar’s observations, citing Hyderabad’s wide roads, ring-road network and planned expansion as reasons for smoother traffic movement. Others highlighted Bengaluru’s rapid population growth and vehicle density as key challenges facing the city.

However, many Bengaluru residents disagreed with the comparison and responded by posting their own Google Maps screenshots showing instances of smooth traffic flow within the city. Some users argued that comparing a high-speed ring road with Bengaluru’s urban roads was unfair and did not present an accurate picture.

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One user commented that maintaining an average speed of nearly 68 kmph within a major metropolitan area was unrealistic in most Indian cities, including Hyderabad, outside of dedicated expressways.

The viral discussion comes at a time when Bengaluru continues to face criticism over traffic congestion, even as the state government pushes ahead with multiple infrastructure projects aimed at improving mobility and reducing travel time across the city.