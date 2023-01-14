Why Anil Kapoor loves working in ensemble projects

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is set to play a powerful philanthropist in the upcoming streaming series ‘The Night Manager’, loves working with an ensemble cast. Over the years, Anil has starred in several ensemble films like ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’, ‘Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’, ‘Darna Zaroori Hai’, ‘Race’ franchise and ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’.

Sharing what he loves most while doing ensemble projects, the actor said: “When you’re working on a show for so long, you invariably create a lot of memories and form a lot of bonds. We have our internal jokes which will remain internal, we shared a lot of laughs and some emotional moments as well. I really enjoyed working with the cast and crew, Aditya, Sobhita, Sandeep, Priyanka, Saswata Chatterjee, Tillotama Shome and Ben Jasper.”

He said further: “Everyone was fantastic! When you spend more than a year together telling a story then there will be a lot of fun and emotional moments, there will be a lot of anger, sometimes frustration and sometimes jokes flying around. Overall it was a very enriching and creatively satisfying experience.”

Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, created and directed by Sandeep Modi and co-directed by Priyanka Ghosh, ‘The Night Manager’ is a high-octane thriller wrapped in lavish drama and picturesque sights, and also stars Aditya Roy Kapur.

The series will soon bow on Disney+ Hotstar.