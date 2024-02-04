Why are marriage, banquet halls in Hyderabad flooded with advance bookings?

Hyderabad: Many marriage and banquet halls in Hyderabad are experiencing a surge in advance bookings as Telangana is set to witness over 20 thousand weddings this month.

Beyond wedding venues, jewellery showrooms, malls, and beauty parlours are also witnessing an increase in customers.

11 auspicious days in February

The heightened demand for marriage and banquet halls in Hyderabad is attributed to 11 auspicious dates in this month, namely February 4, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 24, 25, 26, and 29, as reported by TOI.

Simultaneously, caterers have raised their per-plate costs due to both the sudden surge in demand and the rise in prices of vegetables and essential commodities.

Rents of marriage, banquet halls jump in Hyderabad

In tandem with the increased demand, the rentals for marriage and banquet halls in Hyderabad have witnessed a notable increase.

The rentals, which used to range between Rs 50,000 to 7 lakh, have now escalated to Rs 75,000 to 10 lakh.

As the upcoming weddings approach, gold rates are also anticipated to rise, with the rate of 24-carat gold already surpassing Rs 63,000 in Hyderabad.