Hyderabad software professional ends life due to lover’s betrayal

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a software professional in Hyderabad ended her life in Rajendranagar’s Attapur, allegedly due to betrayal by her lover.

Reports suggest that the woman, residing at Happy Home Fortune Apartments in Attapur, took this extreme step on Saturday night.

According to the woman’s friends, the software professional had fallen in love with a man, and they were on the verge of getting married. However, the man cheated her and reportedly backed off, as revealed by her friends to the police.

Also Read Hyderabad ranks among top cities for hiring software professionals in 2023

It is believed that the Hyderabad woman may have slipped into depression following the alleged betrayal by her lover.

Tragically, she died by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her bedroom.

The police have registered a case, and an ongoing investigation is underway.