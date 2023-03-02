Hyderabad ranks among top cities for hiring software developers in 2023

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has emerged as the top city in India for hiring software developers in 2023. Apart from it, the city also ranks among the top 10 cities in the world for hiring techies.

As per a report released by Seattle-based technical interviewing firm Karat, six Indian cities rank among the top 20 IT hubs across the world.

After the US, India has the highest number of IT hubs including Hyderabad which rank among the top 20 cities for hiring software developers in 2023.

Indian cities in top 20 list

Apart from Hyderabad, five other Indian cities are listed in the list of top 20 IT hubs for hiring software developers in 2023. They are

Chennai Gurgaon Bangalore Pune Mumbai

These cities are ahead of Los Angeles, Kansas City, and Pittsburgh.

The report mentioned that these Indian cities have high number of software developers. The investments by global companies are one of the major reason behind it, the report added.

Hyderabad among top 10 cities for hiring software developers in 2023

If the top 10 cities in the world for hiring software developers in 2023 are analyzed, Hyderabad is the only city in India to secure a spot.

In the top 10 list, four are from the USA, two are from Canada, and one each is from Singapore, Japan, the UK and India.

Following is the list of the top 20 cities in the world:

Singapore Tokyo Vancouver Toronto Seattle metro area San Francisco Bay Area New York City Boston London Hyderabad Washington DC Chennai Gurgaon Austin Bangalore Chicago Pune Denver San Diego Mumbai

While Hyderabad is the top city for hiring software developers in 2023, Vancouver tops Canadian cities. In the USA, it is the Seattle metro area. The list is topped by Singapore.