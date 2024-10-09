Why are there more children in pvt schools? Telangana CM to new teachers

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief minister A Revanth Reddy asked newly-recruited government teachers to deliberate on why a “mestri” (construction labour contractor) was expecting Rs 65,000 per month to build a house, whereas a young job-seeker was willing to settle for a paltry Rs 15,000 if someone offered a job.

Addressing 10,006 government school teachers including residential school teachers while handing them their joining orders at the LB Stadium on Wednesday in Hyderabad, the Telangana chief minister also asked teachers to “think why there were 34 lakh children studying in around 10,000 private schools in the state, when there were 24 lakh children enrolled in government schools”.

“Where is the gap between our education system and the way education is being imparted, where is the gap between the qualified resources and the skills required,” Revanth Reddy asked the newly-recruited teachers to deliberate on.

Criticising former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for “neglecting” the recruitment/promotions/transfers in government departments for ten years the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, Revanth said that after coming to power, the Congress government has completed the transfer of 34,000 employees and has also promoted 21,000 employees in the Telangana Education department.

The Telangana chief minister urged KCR to come to the Telangana Assembly to make suggestions to the state government, and to question if anything was not “happening rightfully”. “If he is not satisfied, he could protest or go on a dharna. After holding the teacher eligibility test, within 65 days we conducted district selection commission exams to recruit 10,006 teachers. Despite certain forces trying to create obstacles in the teachers’ recruitment, we dealt with it strategically and overcame those obstructions,” Revanth said.

Through establishment of the Young India Skill University, the Telangana chief minister said that 20,000 students will graduate every year after completing 1.5 years doing practicals in reputed companies, in their four-year engineering program. He once again assure that the state government will follow the suggestions of the Education Commission set up by the state government.

