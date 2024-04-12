‘Why are you trying to help AIMIM win’: Kishan Reddy questions Congress

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy questioned the Congress party on Thursday, asking why they are supporting Assaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha election when the AIMIM has worked against the Congress party for a decade.

“I want to ask the Congress party, they (AIMIM) have worked for 10 years against you. Why are you trying to make them win? They are doing this to divide the anti-AIMIM vote and make sure that Asaduddin Owaisi wins and becomes the MP…Congress, AIMIM and BRS have the same DNA,” he told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha, hit out at the AIMIM and Congress after Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Mohammed Feroz Khan said that there is a compromise between the two parties.

She also alleged that AIMIM will use Congress power illegally in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“You people have, your own government here, and coming in unofficial alliance with the AIMIM, which you are not on paper declaring it, and again you have the control over state government and police and you have everyone with you… You are going to misuse the whole power, so basically you are saying that hoping you are giving an opportunity that AIMIM going to use Congress power this time unofficially, illegally to get his votes and do whatever he wants to do,” she said.

Earlier, Congress’ Mohammed Feroz Khan opened up about his candidature in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, saying he won’t be contesting in the polls and there is a ‘compromise’ between the AIMIM and the Congress party.

Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Telangana’s Secunderabad parliamentary constituency.

The Lok Sabha election in the 17 parliamentary constituencies of Telangana will be held on May 17.

In the previous 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 9 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 4 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained 3 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 1 seat.