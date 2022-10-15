Why #ArrestKohli is trending on Twitter after murder of Rohit Sharma’s fan?

After the murder of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma’s fan, many Twitterati are sharing their views with #ArrestKohli. While some are demanding the arrest of Virat Kohli while others are defending him.

It began with the murder of a 24-year-old man in Tamil Nadu that came to the limelight after the arrest of the accused in the case. He was murdered by his friend who is a supporter of Virat Kohli.

Both the accused and deceased hail from Poyyur village in the Ariyalur district.

How debate resulted in murder?

Initial investigation revealed that the deceased who is identified as P Vignesh and the accused, 21-year-old S Dharmaraj who were in a drunkard condition when they were discussing cricket in an open area near SIDCO Industrial Estate, near Mallur on Tuesday night.

During the discussion, they indulged in a heated argument over who is the better cricketer between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Dharmaraj who is a fan of Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) was supporting Virat Kohli whereas, Vignesh, Mumbai India’s fan, was praising Rohit Sharma.

During the argument, Vignesh compared the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer, with RCB. The comparison made Dharmaraj angry and he attacked Vignesh with a bottle and a cricket bat. After the incident, he fled from the spot.

The next morning, local police received information about Vignesh’s body.

Based on the investigation, cops have arrested Dharmaraj. Later, he was sent to judicial custody

Twitterati reacted with #ArrestKohli

On social media, a few Twitterati expressed their anger by trending #ArrestKohli demanding the arrest of the cricketer.

#ArrestKohli to prevent this kind of happenings in future pic.twitter.com/1iMxBYwwwo — crickaddict45 (@crickaddict45) October 15, 2022

@imVkohli today your fans has crossed limit. Surrender yourself to police if you still have some shame 🙏#ArrestKohli pic.twitter.com/N4jMfhkTVW — 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐦. 🦁 (@RofiedAsim) October 14, 2022

Totally shameless…….No words left. This is too much how any person can do such baad deeds. Just trolling is okay but what is the necessity of doing such activities, Shame on you @imVkohli

Now, for u more disrespect has been increased.#Arrestkohli pic.twitter.com/O5lcVjUwT4 — Hitman45 (@pankaj_sharma49) October 15, 2022

Everyone is quite just bcoz he was fan of Rohit Sharma



We Want Justice Modi Ji 💔#ArrestKohli pic.twitter.com/seGvRlQka7 — Harshit 🐬 (@its_monk45) October 14, 2022

However, many others are defending the cricketer by saying, ‘It’s not Virat Kohli’s fault’

#ArrestKohli for being greatest batsman ever in world cricket

For those who trending: pic.twitter.com/gLpCkIYd0b — Prabhjot sidhu (@Prabhjot184599) October 15, 2022

Atleast have common sense while trending this,how is kohli responsible for his death?,atleast use some brains while trending,this is why even this indigestable death happened,stop comparing with the stats,don't forget they belong to same team india#ArrestKohli — VIBES (@alwaysbehappy77) October 15, 2022

#ArrestKohli for being the greatest cricketer of all time 🐐 pic.twitter.com/MwXy2i1oO7 — Jatin (@yuvi_010) October 14, 2022

Both Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the top performers in the national team. They do not have any differences.

However, fans of both cricketers always indulge in debates over who is better on the field. Though the debate is normal, murder over it is abnormal.

Earlier too, fans used to compare Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly but they never committed crimes to prove their love for the cricketer.