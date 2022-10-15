Why #ArrestKohli is trending on Twitter after murder of Rohit Sharma’s fan?

After the murder of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma’s fan, many Twitterati are sharing their views with #ArrestKohli. While some are demanding the arrest of Virat Kohli while others are defending him.
It began with the murder of a 24-year-old man in Tamil Nadu that came to the limelight after the arrest of the accused in the case. He was murdered by his friend who is a supporter of Virat Kohli.
Both the accused and deceased hail from Poyyur village in the Ariyalur district.
How debate resulted in murder?
Initial investigation revealed that the deceased who is identified as P Vignesh and the accused, 21-year-old S Dharmaraj who were in a drunkard condition when they were discussing cricket in an open area near SIDCO Industrial Estate, near Mallur on Tuesday night.
During the discussion, they indulged in a heated argument over who is the better cricketer between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Dharmaraj who is a fan of Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) was supporting Virat Kohli whereas, Vignesh, Mumbai India’s fan, was praising Rohit Sharma.
During the argument, Vignesh compared the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer, with RCB. The comparison made Dharmaraj angry and he attacked Vignesh with a bottle and a cricket bat. After the incident, he fled from the spot.
The next morning, local police received information about Vignesh’s body.
Based on the investigation, cops have arrested Dharmaraj. Later, he was sent to judicial custody
Twitterati reacted with #ArrestKohli
On social media, a few Twitterati expressed their anger by trending #ArrestKohli demanding the arrest of the cricketer.
However, many others are defending the cricketer by saying, ‘It’s not Virat Kohli’s fault’
Both Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the top performers in the national team. They do not have any differences.
However, fans of both cricketers always indulge in debates over who is better on the field. Though the debate is normal, murder over it is abnormal.
Earlier too, fans used to compare Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly but they never committed crimes to prove their love for the cricketer.