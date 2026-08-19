Why big Tollywood names are giving up voting rights in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Many Tollywood celebrities and other prominent personalities residing in Hyderabad have reportedly chosen to retain their voting rights in their native places in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh instead of continuing as voters in the city.

The development has come to light during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana. According to election officials, several film personalities, including members of prominent Tollywood families, have informed Booth Level Officers that they prefer to retain their names on the electoral rolls in their native towns in Andhra Pradesh.

The exact names of the celebrities who have opted out of Hyderabad’s voter rolls have not been officially revealed.

Why are Tollywood celebrities giving up Hyderabad votes?

According to reports, officials said that some of the celebrities may not regularly exercise their franchise in their native places, but have nevertheless chosen to maintain their electoral connection there.

One of the reasons reportedly cited is their continued connection with their hometowns. Some celebrities also own agricultural land, houses and other properties in Andhra Pradesh, making their native places an important part of their personal and family roots.

The development has attracted attention because many of these personalities have lived in Hyderabad for several decades and consider the city their primary professional and personal base.

Jubilee Hills sees major changes in voter rolls

The issue has particularly come into focus in Jubilee Hills, which is home to a large section of the Telugu film industry, including actors, directors and producers.

Over the years, some of the biggest names in Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati, among others, have been associated with the constituency as residents or voters.

However, their names should not be interpreted as being among those who have given up Hyderabad voting rights, as the identities of the celebrities involved in the latest development have not been disclosed.

According to SIR data, 1,48,859 electors in Jubilee Hills have been identified as permanently shifted, reportedly the highest number among Hyderabad’s 15 Assembly constituencies. The data also lists 8,232 deceased voters, 13,500 untraceable electors and 7,279 voters who are already enrolled elsewhere.

The latest development does not mean that all Tollywood personalities living in Hyderabad have given up their voting rights in the city. Only some individuals have reportedly opted to retain their registrations in Andhra Pradesh, while the identities of those who made the decision have not been disclosed.