Why buy commercial vehicles? TGPWU on private bike taxi proposal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) have questioned the purpose behind the Centre’s proposal to permit private two-wheeler drivers to operate as bike taxis.

“If private vehicles can be used commercially, why should drivers purchase commercial vehicles?” asked TGPWU founder Shaik Salauddin.

On Wednesday (September 2), Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said private two-wheelers could work as bike taxis and urged state governments to allow such services. “It would help create livelihood opportunities for around eight crore people, mainly in rural areas,” he said. He also said that the Central government is considering to make mendments to the Motor Vehicles Act.

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Though Salauddin welcomed Gadkari’s proposal, he asked if the Centre has considered passenger safety, driver welfare and aggregator accountability. He predicted this could extend to two-, three- and four-wheelers as well.

“Thousands of commercial vehicle drivers are bearing high additional costs, which include commercial road tax, fitness requirements, permits, higher insurance premiums and other regulatory compliance expenses. If private vehicles can freely operate commercially through aggregator companies, why should any driver purchase a commercial vehicle?” he asked.

TGPWU has demanded the Centre issue an immediate clarification and suggested a policy allowing commercial vehicles to be transferred to private/own-number plates sans financial burden.

There should be thorough background checks and police verification of the bike taxi drivers, mandatory safety training and passenger insurance. Helmets should be compulsory, GPS tracking and emergency SOS facilities available, and strong safeguards for women passengers.

It called for a uniform, transparent and strict safety and regulatory framework protecting not just the passengers but also the drivers.