Why did Prashant Kishor decline Congress’ offer?

New Delhi: Last week, Prashant Kishor declined Congress’ offer to join the country’s main opposition party.

Sources in the Congress say that Kishor wanted sweeping powers and a free hand in election management, but the party wanted a group of leaders to oversee the 2024 general elections.

Kishor felt that the members of the Empowered Action Group (EAG) are not aligned with the Congress constitution and such members might indulge in conflicts in future.

Did he suggest Priyanka Gandhi?

Dismissing the rumours that he had suggested Priyanka Gandhi’s name as Congress President, he said that his first choice for the post is Sonia Gandhi.

However, he is against the idea of the same person being the Congress president and leader of the parliamentary party.

He further made it clear that Congress did not approach him and it was he who knocked at the doors of Congress.

Is his blueprint for Congress against BJP?

In the interview, Prashant said that his blueprint for Congress is aimed at restoring the past glory of the party.

The blueprint was not against BJP or for the purpose of defeating the saffron party. It was to restructure Congress.

When asked whether he will talk to PM Modi if he is invited, he said that there is no one in the country who will reject the opportunity to talk to PM Modi.