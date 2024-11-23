Why did Salman Khan bring up Mahesh Babu’s name on Bigg Boss 18?

Mumbai: The much-anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18 is all set to air, and as usual, host Salman Khan is prepared to address some pressing matters inside the house. The episode, which was shot yesterday, is expected to be filled with intense moments as Salman schools contestants on their behavior and provides guidance to resolve the conflicts that have been stirring the house over the past week.

One of the highlights of the episode will be Salman Khan addressing Rajat Dalal’s disrespectful behavior and inappropriate language towards fellow contestant Shilpa Shirodkar.

Salman is reportedly set to reprimand Rajat in his signature style, urging him to adopt a more respectful approach when interacting with others in the house. Shilpa had earlier raised concerns about Rajat’s behavior, which had created considerable tension in the house.

In an interesting turn, Salman will bring up the name of superstar Mahesh Babu for the first time on the show. Drawing a comparison to Mahesh Babu’s iconic walk, Salman explained that every individual has unique traits that define them, and these traits cannot be altered overnight.

He advised Shilpa to remain patient with Rajat and allow him time to work on himself.

Adding to the drama, insiders suggest that Alice Kaushik has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 18 this week.

