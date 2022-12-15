Why doesn’t govt show ‘lal aankh’ to China? Congress’ Adhir asks in LS

New Delhi: Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday demanded a white paper on China during Zero Hour and taunted the Government saying that instead of showing “lal aankh” (angry eyes) to the neighbouring country for its border transgression, it was increasing imports from there.

After Chowdhury raised the matter, Trinamool Congress’ Sudip Bandyopadhyay also sought a discussion on China issue.

Chowdhury was alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 remark, when he had talked about showing “lal aankh” (angry eyes) to the Chinese over repeated transgressions at the border and had also spoken about the might of a “56-inch chest”.

Raising the issue of transgression by China’s PLA troops in Arunachal Pradesh during Zero Hour, Chowdhury said that the government should bring a white paper on China.

He said that it is China which always attacks Indiaon its borders and if media reports are to go by, it was China that was behind the AIIMS cyber attack.

However, the Congress MP said that instead of showing “lal aankh” to China, the government was increasing imports from China, even as India’s trade with the US is falling.

“Our trade with US is falling, while it is China which is benefitting while trading with India. When China is attacking us and is trying to destroy India, what is the need to help it? This is what I want to ask the government. What is the government’s intention? When will it show lal aankh to China. Show lal aankh to China,” Chowdhury said, amid protests from treasury benches.

On Wednesday, the opposition led by the Congress had staged several walk-outs from the lower house while seeking discussion on China issue.