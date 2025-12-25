Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan’s sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, are currently trending big time on the internet, and for all the right reasons. The star kids went viral after a joyful and energetic dance performance alongside their father at the wedding of Hrithik’s cousin, Eshaan Roshan, held in Mumbai on December 23, 2025.

The trio lit up the sangeet ceremony by grooving to Sukhbir’s iconic 1999 track Ishq Tera Tadpave, with Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad and cousin Pashmina Roshan also joining in the celebrations.

As the video continues to dominate social media and Google trends, fans are keen to know more about Hrithik’s two sons, especially their ages. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who were married in December 2000 and divorced in 2014, welcomed two sons during their 14-year-long marriage and continue to co-parent them amicably.

About Hrehaan Roshan

Hrehaan Roshan, the elder son, was born on March 28, 2006, and is currently 19 years old. Earlier this year, Hrithik and Sussanne marked his birthday with heartfelt posts, also revealing that he has enrolled at the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

About Hridhaan Roshan

Younger son Hridhaan Roshan was born on May 1, 2008, and is now 17 years old. His birthday in May 2025 was celebrated with an emotional note from Sussanne on social media.

Fans have been quick to praise the brothers, noting that they seem to have inherited Hrithik Roshan’s remarkable dancing genes and flawless rhythm. Dressed in coordinated ethnic outfits, with Hridhaan twinning in black with Hrithik and Hrehaan opting for white, their effortless moves became one of the biggest highlights of the family celebration, which was also attended by their mother, Sussanne Khan.