Magic District describes itself as India’s first multi-concept experiential entertainment zone. Unlike a traditional amusement centre, it combines horror, mystery, puzzles, illusions and interactive storytelling under one roof, creating an experience that appeals to children, teenagers and adults alike.

Enter the World of Zombie City

The biggest attraction is Zombie City, a huge horror walkthrough that transports visitors into a post-apocalyptic world. Filled with eerie streets, abandoned buildings, cinematic special effects and live actors, the attraction promises thrills from the moment guests step inside. It is considered one of the largest horror walkthrough experiences in the country.

Test Your Skills at Scary Escape

Those who enjoy solving puzzles can head to Scary Escape, an immersive escape-room attraction where teams must uncover clues and solve mysteries before time runs out. Popular themes include haunted houses and murder mysteries, making it a favourite among groups of friends and corporate teams.

Family Fun at Junior Scary House

For younger visitors, Junior Scary House offers a lighter and more playful experience. Designed for children and families, it replaces fear with fantasy through colourful sets, friendly characters, interactive mazes and fun challenges. Children can even enjoy a special “Candy Fall” reward at the end of the experience.

Magic Museum and Maze of Illusion

Another unique attraction is the Magic Museum, an interactive edutainment zone that combines science, art, history and illusions. Learning becomes entertaining through hands-on exhibits and engaging displays. Visitors can also explore the Maze of Illusion, a twisting labyrinth filled with visual tricks, surprising pathways and mind-bending effects that challenge perception at every turn.

Laughs and Chills Await

The fun continues at Ha Ha Ho House, a laughter-filled attraction packed with mirror mazes, prank corners, funny sound effects and playful surprises. Meanwhile, the Scary House, inspired by more than two decades of horror entertainment, offers classic haunted-house thrills with live actors, atmospheric storytelling and unexpected scares.

Timings and Ticket Information

Magic District is open daily from 10 am to 9 pm. Ticket prices vary depending on the attraction and package selected, with individual and combo passes available. Visitors are advised to check the venue’s official website for the latest pricing and offers before planning their trip.

An Unforgettable Adventure

Whether you are a thrill-seeker, puzzle lover or simply looking for a unique family outing, Magic District promises an unforgettable adventure where fear, fun and imagination come together in spectacular fashion.