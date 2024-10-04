Why is Adnaan Shaikh covering his wife Ayesha aka Riddhi’s face?

Mumbai: Social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnaan Shaikh is embroiled in controversy following his marriage to Ayesha Shaikh, with tensions escalating due to accusations from his sister, Iffat Shaikh. The trouble started after Iffat lodged a police report accusing her brother of physical assault and claiming he also attacked her father-in-law.

Iffat also claimed that Ayesha,a former air hostess for Indigo, converted to Islam to marry Adnaan. Iffat claimed that Ayesha’s original name was Riddhi Jadhav and even leaked photos from Ayesha’s past, further stoking the flames of the controversy.

Adnaan had even restricted the paparazzi and guests from taking photos of Ayesha at the wedding. In images from the ceremony, Ayesha was seen wearing a face mask, which drew attention and criticism. However, Adnaan explained his intentions in an interview with Hindustan Times, saying, “Main parde mai rakhna chahata tha ussey. I didn’t want to use my wife as content on social media like others do. I wanted to keep my love life private, because I have seen nazar lag jaati hai, and nazar bahut buri cheez hai. I don’t care about the trolling around it.”

The family dispute deepened when Iffat lodged an FIR accusing Adnaan of physically assaulting her and her father-in-law. Addressing the allegations, Adnaan shared his side of the story, claiming the root of the issue lay in a financial demand. “Her father-in-law wanted a flat, but I refused to provide it. They also wanted me to marry my sister’s husband’s sister, but I was in love with Ayesha and wanted to marry only her,” he stated.”

Adnaan Shaikh and Ayesha Shaikh tied the knot on September 24 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.