Why is R capital in AbRam? SRK reveals the reason

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is an iconic figure in Bollywood, known for his charm, talent, and captivating performances. In 2013, he and his wife, Gauri Khan, welcomed their youngest son, AbRam, into the world via surrogacy. Since then, the little Khan has become a paparazzi favourite, but one aspect of his name has piqued the public’s interest why is the ‘R’ in AbRam capitalized? Fortunately, Shah Rukh’s answer not only displayed his cleverness but also revealed a deeper meaning behind his son’s name.

Shah Rukh Khan on AbRam’s capital ‘R’

When a fan inquired about the capital ‘R’ in AbRam’s name, Shah Rukh Khan responded with a clever and insightful response that won the hearts of many. He joked that the spelling was chosen “For the same reason that Rhythm is spelt like this.” He had also added, “His name is based on a variation of Prophet Ibrahim. And I liked the connotation that it’s kind of a secular name. We are a Hindu-Muslim family so to say, and I want my children to grow up without any difference of opinion in the name. It’s nice this way and has more universal appeal.. It sounds very nice with the name of Hindu god Ram in it.”

What’s the significance of the name AbRam?

Shah Rukh revealed that AbRam’s name was inspired by a variant of the prophet Ibrahim’s name. This choice had a special meaning for the Khan family because it reflected their secular identity. With a Hindu-Muslim heritage, Shah Rukh and Gauri wanted their children to grow up without any divisions or conflicts caused by their names. They hoped to foster harmony and unity within their family by choosing a name like AbRam. Shah Rukh also expressed admiration for the name’s beautiful resemblance to the Hindu god Ram.

