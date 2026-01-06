In India, a saree is more than an outfit. It carries tradition, emotion, and centuries of craftsmanship. Among the many silk sarees created over time, one extraordinary creation stands apart for its unmatched value and artistry. Known as Vivaah Pattu, it is widely recognised as the world’s most expensive saree, earning global attention and a place in record books. Siasat.com explores more about this only record holding saree.

A Record-Breaking Creation

The original Vivaah Pattu was crafted by The Chennai Silks and later recognised by Guinness World Records as the most expensive silk saree ever sold. Valued at approximately Rs.40 lakh, it brought international focus to Indian handloom excellence. There may have been more expensive sarees after that but this saree is the only one documented holding the world record even now.

What makes its story even more special is the emotion behind it. The original Vivaah Pattu was bought by a Bengaluru-based businessman for his wife on their 10th wedding anniversary, turning the saree into a symbol of love rather than just luxury.

A Saree Woven with Gold and Gems

Vivaah Pattu is often described as a wearable jewel. Unlike traditional bridal sarees, it is embedded with real precious metals and gemstones.

The saree contains:

Gold: 59.7 grams

Diamonds: 3.913 carats

Platinum: 120 mg

Silver: 5 grams

Ruby: 2.985 carats

Emerald: 55 cents

Yellow sapphire: 3 cents

Sapphire: 5 carats

Cat's eye: 14 cents

Topaz: 10 cents

Pearl: 2 grams

Coral: 400 mg

Saree weighs 8Kg

Each element was carefully chosen for its luxury as well as its traditional association with prosperity and auspiciousness.

Art Woven Into Silk

Adding to its uniqueness, the saree features intricate woven recreations inspired by paintings of legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma. One of the key inspirations is his iconic “Galaxy of Musicians”, transforming classical Indian art into wearable heritage.

Clearing the Nita Ambani Connection

The saree attracted massive public attention after Nita Ambani was seen wearing a similarly styled, gem-studded saree at a wedding in 2015. However, she did not wear the original Vivaah Pattu. Instead, she wore a custom-made saree inspired by the same concept.

A second bespoke version of the Vivaah Pattu design was later purchased by a Kuwait-based businessman, highlighting the global appeal of this extraordinary creation.

More Than Just a Saree

In Hyderabad where silk sarees are treasured heirlooms Vivaah Pattu represents the very peak of Indian craftsmanship. It shows how six yards of silk can hold art, gemstones, emotion, and centuries of tradition, making it one of the most meaningful sarees ever created.