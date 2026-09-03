‘Why isn’t Ram Temple donation theft report public?’Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, September 4, asked why the SIT report on the Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft case was not being made public.

On the appointment of new members to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Hyderabad MP told reporters here that the appointments that were made earlier were done by the government, and “despite it crores of rupees were stolen there”.

“So the people who are angry today are because their faith has been mocked. You can appoint whoever you want; you are the government. But for those people who committed theft, an FIR has been registered, and you also have a report. So why doesn’t that report come out in public?” he asked.

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The AIMIM chief further said the public’s faith was mocked, and “in the name of faith, you gained power and votes”.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that manages the Ram temple on Wednesday, September 3, appointed retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its first CEO and former treasurer Govind Dev Giri as new general secretary as part of a major overhaul in the wake of donation theft allegations.

Mishra, who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, was selected from a shortlist of three candidates after the trust’s selection committee scrutinised 5,585 applications.

Earlier in August, the Uttar Pradesh Home Department handed over the Special Investigation Team’s final report in the Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft case to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to take further action.

Eight persons involved in the counting of donations were arrested in the donation theft case following the initial report of the SIT.