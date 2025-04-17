Mumbai: In an industry where collaborating with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan is often seen as the ultimate badge of success, actress Kangana Ranaut stands out as a rare exception. Despite being one of Bollywood‘s top actresses, Kangana has never shared screen space with the legendary Khans and it turns out, that’s by choice.

But have you ever thought why?

Kangana once opened up about her decision to chart her own course in Bollywood, one that didn’t include starring alongside the Khans or other male superstars like Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor.

“I refused Khan-led films,” Kangana stated boldly in a candid conversation on Raj Shamani’s podcast in 2024. “All Khans are very nice to me, they are very kind to me, and they have never misbehaved with me. Yes, there are people who have misbehaved with me, but the Khans were not one of them. But I said no to their films because their films are prototypes wherein the heroine will have two scenes and one song. So I said I don’t want to do that,” she shared.

Kangana added that she wanted to set a different example of a woman who could be an A-lister without depending on Bollywood’s biggest male stars.

Following the success of female-driven hits like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu, Kangana continued to focus on content that showcased women at the centre of the narrative. Films like Fashion, Thalaivii, and more recently, Emergency, her first solo directorial venture released in January 2025 reflect her commitment to that path.