Why Katrina Kaif has been out of the public eye: Read here

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif, a well-known Bollywood actress, was most recently seen in the horror-comedy film “Phone Bhoot,” alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. While fans await her next film, “Tiger 3,” in which she will co-star with Salman Khan, Katrina has been noticeably absent from public appearances. Her most recent appearance was at a special screening of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” where she was seen with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. Despite her absence from the public eye, there is a reason for it.

Upcoming projects and privacy

Katrina Kaif, who has always valued her privacy, is no stranger to remaining anonymous. She is currently taking a break before preparing for the promotion of “Tiger 3” with Salman Khan, according to sources. During her break, Katrina is spending time with her family.

Following “Tiger 3,” fans can look forward to Katrina’s appearance in “Merry Christmas,” a Pan India film starring Vijay Sethupathi. She also intends to engage in extensive promotion for this project, with the goal of reaching audiences across the country. For the time being, she is allowing fans to miss her while building anticipation for her upcoming film releases.

Vicky Kaushal Discusses Family and ‘Good News’

Fans of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who married in December 2021, are eagerly awaiting any baby news. When asked about family pressure regarding their plans for a baby, Vicky Kaushal responded casually and lightheartedly, saying that no one is putting any pressure on them and that everyone is fine with it.

Vicky responded, “Koi bhi nahi daal raha. Vaise bade cool hain.”

While Katrina Kaif takes a well-deserved break, fans can expect her return as she prepares to light up the big screen with her upcoming films. Her ability to balance privacy with a successful career continues to inspire many people.