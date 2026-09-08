Why Keerthy Suresh’s Yeshanagula is the song we needed

Hyderabad: Special songs have become an integral part of Indian cinema, but every once in a while, one arrives with the right combination of star power, music and screen presence. Keerthy Suresh’s Yeshanagula from Paradise promises exactly that, bringing together an exciting combination of talent for a song that already feels like a special addition to the film.

A Never-Seen-Before Avatar

The song presents Keerthy in a never-seen-before avatar, with the actor completely leaning into the local, rustic culture of Yeshanagula. She embraces the high-voltage traditional folk steps and the raw energy of the setting, matching the song’s powerful rhythm with an uninhibited performance. It is a strikingly different side of Keerthy and one that makes the song stand out.

Keerthy Suresh’s First-Ever Special Song

This marks Keerthy Suresh’s first-ever special song. Known primarily for her acting and ability to disappear into varied characters, seeing her take on a dedicated high voltage special song adds an entirely new dimension to her range and makes the song even more exciting.

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Her Dance and Screen Presence

Her energy, expressions and confidence make the song visually engaging, while her presence ensures that the song feels like much more than a conventional special appearance.

Nani × Keerthy’s Unexpected Reunion

The reunion of Nani and Keerthy Suresh is another reason the song carries instant nostalgia and curiosity. Having previously shared screen space in Nenu Local and Dasara, their coming together again in a never-seen-before avatar makes Yeshanagula feel like a pleasant surprise for audiences who have enjoyed their earlier collaboration.

The Keerthy × Nani × Anirudh First Time Combination

The biggest strength of Yeshanagula is the coming together of three artists for the first time, who bring completely different energies to the song. Anirudh Ravichander’s soulful yet instantly infectious vocals give the track its musical character, while Nani brings his trademark mass energy and effortless charisma to the screen and Keerthy brings her graceful movements, expressions and effortless screen presence, matching the song’s high-voltage folk energy perfectly. Together, the combination adds a distinct flavour that makes it feel like the special song audiences were waiting for.