Why no funds for Telangana, BRS asks Amit Shah

The posters have been put up at Secunderabad Parade Ground where Amit Shah will be attending the Telangana Liberation Day programme on Sunday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 16th September 2023 9:43 pm IST
Why no funds for Telangana, BRS asks Amit Shah
Madhubani: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the crowd during a public meeting at Jhanjharpur, in Madhubani district, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has put up posters in Hyderabad on the eve of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city, targeting the Centre for not releasing any funds to Telangana for celebrating National Integration Day.

“Modi Sarkar gives 300 crore for 60 years of Goa Liberation Day. 0 for Telangana National Integration Day,” reads the poster.

Also Read
CWC in Hyderabad: Kharge slams BJP, says India’s secular image dented

“Amit Shah jim on Sep 17, Can you announce it for Telangana too?” it asked.

MS Education Academy

The posters have been put up at Secunderabad Parade Ground where Amit Shah will be attending the Telangana Liberation Day programme on Sunday.

The Centre is organising official celebrations for a second consecutive year.

Amit Shah will review a parade by the armed forces and will address the gathering.

It was on September 17, 1948 that erstwhile Hyderabad State was merged with the Indian Union.

BJP celebrates it as Telangana Liberation Day while BRS and other parties are celebrating it as national integration or unity day.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 16th September 2023 9:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button