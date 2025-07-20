Why Pawan Kalyan is not promoting Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hyderabad: Hari Hara Veera Mallu is finally hitting theatres on July 24, but fans are surprised, there are no big promotions happening. Usually, for a pan-India film, the team does many events, media meets, and interviews in different cities. But this time, the main actor Pawan Kalyan is not involved in any promotions.

Why Is Pawan Kalyan Skipping Promotions?

Pawan Kalyan is now the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Because of his political work, he is too busy to take part in the film’s promotions. Producer AM Rathnam said that the actor will not promote the movie in Telugu, Hindi, or any other language.

The team planned to do events in Bollywood too, but had to cancel them because Pawan couldn’t join. Rathnam said, “Please watch the film to enjoy, not just to find mistakes. This film is made for the audience. Pawan Kalyan is busy with other commitments and won’t promote the film in Hindi and other languages.”

Will This Affect the Film’s Success?

In today’s film industry, promotions help movies reach more people. Experts say that skipping promotions, especially in Hindi markets, might hurt the film’s performance. Even though fans are excited, not seeing the hero in interviews or events could reduce interest among general audiences.

Pawan is also the current Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and is busy attending to other duties ahead of the film’s release. Apart from Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, the actor also has Sujeeth’s OG lined up for release this year. He is filming for Ustaad Bhagat Singh as well.