Why seek journalist’s social media data? SC asks UP Police

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Monday, September 7, questioned the UP Police over its move to seek digital footprints from independent journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who reported the Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft allegations.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana directed Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud to file an affidavit explaining why his department sought Upadhyay’s social media information.

The top court is hearing Upadhyay’s plea challenging a notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police to ‘X’ seeking information regarding his social media account.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

“In a road rage case, why do you need digital footsteps of the accused? Suppose you are able to lay hands on confidential information, and put on record…that impacts privacy,” asked the bench.