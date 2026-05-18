Why SRK dug up dog’s grave at 2 am and brought the body home

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is not just celebrated for his superstardom and iconic film career, but also for the emotional and deep stories attached to his personal life. Time and again, old anecdotes about the actor keep resurfacing online and leave fans admiring him even more.

And now, yet another unheard story involving SRK and his beloved pet dog is winning hearts across social media.

A viral clip featuring Gauri Khan’s uncle has brought back an emotional memory from the actor’s early days. Recalling the incident, he revealed that he had gifted Gauri and SRK a Chinese-Pekinese breed dog, whom the couple adored dearly.

However, during one of SRK’s shoots, the pet sadly passed away. In the actor’s absence, the household staff wrapped the dog in cloth and buried it near the seashore without informing him.

But what happened after Shah Rukh returned home has now left fans emotional. According to Gauri’s uncle, the actor was heartbroken after learning about his pet’s death and insisted on knowing where the dog had been buried.

At around 2:30 AM, SRK woke up the staff members, went to the beach himself, dug up the grave and brought his pet back home. He then buried the dog in the backyard garden of his house and stayed awake crying through the night.

Gauri’s uncle revealed, “He dug the grave, he brought the dog back, put him in the backyard and he’s made some sign there. And he cried all night. He said, how dare you throw my dog away? He has to be with us.”

Gauri Khan’s uncle talking about SRK digging up the grave of his pet dog at 2 AM, the one he loved the most 💔



"SRK became extremely attached to it. While SRK was away shooting, the dog passed away. The house staff wrapped the body in a cloth and buried it near the seashore.… pic.twitter.com/KhpOnTaJXc — Raj (@idfcwau) May 17, 2026

The emotional story has once again highlighted SRK’s immense love for animals and the deep emotional bond he shared with his pet. Fans online are calling the anecdote “pure SRK”, saying such heartfelt stories are exactly why the superstar continues to rule millions of hearts even beyond cinema.