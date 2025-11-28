Mumbai: Suniel Shetty is one of Bollywood’s most admired stars. From action hits like Mohra, Border, Dhadkan, and Main Hoon Na to comedy favourites such as Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, and Phir Hera Pheri, he has delivered some of Hindi cinema’s biggest entertainers. Loved for his screen presence, powerful dialogue delivery, and calm personality, Suniel built a strong fan base across India. Even today, he continues to hold star power with major films and digital projects coming his way.

Why Suniel Rarely Acts in South Indian Films

Although Suniel belongs to a Mangalorean family and enjoys popularity in the South, he has acted in very few South Indian movies. In a conversation with Lallantop, he revealed the main reason. Most filmmakers from the South offer him only negative roles. According to Suniel, Hindi film heroes are usually approached to play intimidating antagonists because producers feel a Bollywood face brings weight to the villain’s character. This pattern of typecasting is something he strongly dislikes, so he turns down most offers.

When He Made Exceptions

Suniel accepted a few projects purely for personal and emotional reasons. He worked with Rajinikanth in Darbar because he wanted to fulfil a long-time dream of sharing the screen with the superstar. Recently, he appeared in a Tulu film titled Jai to support regional cinema from Karnataka. The film became one of the most widely screened Tulu movies and earned over three crore rupees in five days.

Suniel believes that language is no longer a barrier and that strong content connects with audiences everywhere. He was recently seen in Kesari Veer, Nadaaniyan, and the series Hunter 2. Ahead, he will appear in Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and the entrepreneurial reality series Bharat Ke Super Founders as host and mentor.