Hyderabad: Actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya were among the most talked-about celebrity couples in recent times. From romantic holidays to public appearances, the duo often grabbed attention online. However, reports about their breakup earlier this year left many fans shocked.

Now, fresh reports are claiming that the reason behind their split was not just the viral concert moment involving singer AP Dhillon, but also differences in their relationship dynamics.

Why Did Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Break Up?

According to recent media reports, Tara and Veer reportedly had problems in their relationship for quite some time. Sources claimed that Tara allegedly wanted several changes in Veer’s lifestyle and personal space.

Reports suggest that she wanted him to make changes in his home decor, social circle, and even the people he stayed connected with. Some insiders reportedly described her as someone who preferred things her way.

It is also being said that Veer tried hard to keep the relationship strong despite advice from close friends to stay true to himself.

However, it is important to note that neither Tara nor Veer has officially confirmed these claims.

AP Dhillon Concert Video Went Viral

The breakup rumours became stronger after Tara appeared on stage with AP Dhillon during his Mumbai concert in late 2025. Videos from the event quickly went viral on social media.

One particular clip showing Tara sharing a warm moment with the singer created massive online discussion. Fans also noticed Veer’s reactions during the concert, which added more fuel to the rumours.

Later, Tara had reportedly reacted to the online trolling and dismissed several rumours surrounding the incident.

Is Tara Sutaria Dating Aditya Roy Kapur?

Amid the breakup buzz, new reports are linking Tara Sutaria with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Rumours suggest the two may be seeing each other, though there has been no official confirmation from either side so far.