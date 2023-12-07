Why Urban Company’s director of design says ‘leave software job, sell lehengas’?

Many students and professionals dream of landing jobs in the software industry, considering it a lucrative and high-paying sector, however, the director of design at Urban Company believes that selling lehengas is a better option than pursuing a career in software jobs.

It all began when Jaglan visited Chandni Chowk. After exploring the market, he took to his X handle and wrote, ‘One piece of advice: Leave your software.’

The director of design at Urban Company expressed that he witnessed lehengas worth one lakh rupees flying off the counters.

Been in Chandni chowk only 2 hours.



One advice:

Leave your software job and just sell lehngas.



I am at a loss of words.

Lehngas north of 1 lakh rupees flying off the counters. — Amit Jaglan (@iamjaglan) December 2, 2023

Following the comparison of software jobs with selling lehengas by director of design at Urban Company, people started reacting. One of them wrote, “Getting into software is way easier than getting into the Lehenga business in any serious way.”

Getting into software is wayyy easier than getting into the Lehenga business in any serious way — Rajit (@rajitsingh) December 2, 2023

Another person commented, “Some of the responses are so inane. Yes, I agree with you that the consumption in India is under-estimated. Similarly, while everyone is focused on IPOs and exits, tons of opportunities to make millions the old fashioned way. But, these old fashioned businesses work on family..”

Some of the responses are so inane. Yes, I agree with you that the consumption in India is under-estimated. Similarly, while everyone is focused on IPOs and exits, tons of opportunities to make millions the old fashioned way. But, these old fashioned businesses work on family.. — Swaty Rao (@rao_swaty) December 3, 2023

Also Read Watch: Swiggy delivery agent with dreams of becoming IAS officer pedals 40km every day

In response to the reactions, director of design at Urban Company shared a series of tweets to explain what he actually meant to convey when he said ‘leave your software job and just sell lehengas’.

4. People thinking the industry cannot be disrupted because of inventory, credit, etc. One brand I saw in CC directly drop-ships anywhere in India at 1/3rd the price if you can just get an order



5. People not understanding what dramatization means in this context — Amit Jaglan (@iamjaglan) December 4, 2023

Although people criticized Urban Company’s director of design for comparing selling lehengas with software jobs, it is a fact that Chandni Chowk is one of the oldest and busiest markets in India. Located in Old Delhi, it is one of India’s largest wholesale markets.