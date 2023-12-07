Why Urban Company’s director of design says ‘leave software job, sell lehengas’?

Many students and professionals dream of landing jobs in the software industry, considering it a lucrative and high-paying sector, however, the director of design at Urban Company believes that selling lehengas is a better option than pursuing a career in software jobs.
It all began when Jaglan visited Chandni Chowk. After exploring the market, he took to his X handle and wrote, ‘One piece of advice: Leave your software.’
The director of design at Urban Company expressed that he witnessed lehengas worth one lakh rupees flying off the counters.
Following the comparison of software jobs with selling lehengas by director of design at Urban Company, people started reacting. One of them wrote, “Getting into software is way easier than getting into the Lehenga business in any serious way.”
Another person commented, “Some of the responses are so inane. Yes, I agree with you that the consumption in India is under-estimated. Similarly, while everyone is focused on IPOs and exits, tons of opportunities to make millions the old fashioned way. But, these old fashioned businesses work on family..”
In response to the reactions, director of design at Urban Company shared a series of tweets to explain what he actually meant to convey when he said ‘leave your software job and just sell lehengas’.
Although people criticized Urban Company’s director of design for comparing selling lehengas with software jobs, it is a fact that Chandni Chowk is one of the oldest and busiest markets in India. Located in Old Delhi, it is one of India’s largest wholesale markets.