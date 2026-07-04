Why won’t Diljit Dosanjh visit Lahore? His answer goes viral

Mumbai: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has once again found himself at the centre of an India-Pakistan conversation, and this time it is not because of a song or a film, but a simple fan request.

A clip from Diljit’s Instagram Live is going viral where a fan asked him to visit Lahore. The Punjabi superstar did not ignore the question and replied, “If I come to Lahore, they won’t let me go anywhere.” He then added, “It’s all about politics bro,” making it clear that the current situation between India and Pakistan is the real roadblock.

His comment comes months after tensions between the two countries escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 and the military conflict that followed in May.

For the unversed, Diljit also faced heavy trolling last year after his film Sardaar Ji 3, starring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, was released overseas but skipped India. The film became controversial after Hania’s casting drew backlash amid the post-Pahalgam political climate.

Despite the noise, Diljit’s latest remark has struck an emotional chord with fans across the border. Many Pakistani fans have long wanted to see him perform in Lahore, where his Punjabi music enjoys a massive fan following.

But as Diljit said it himself, the wish is there, the audience is there, only politics stands in between.