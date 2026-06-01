Widowed farmer attacks Mahbubabad revenue attendant for harassing her

Hyderabad: Tensions prevailed in Mahbubabad district when a widowed farmer, along with her relatives, attacked a revenue attendant with her shoes for repeated alleged harassment.

Yakamma from Parvatagiri village had lost her 20 pits of land on the Amravati-Nagpur Greenfield Expressway after the government acquired it, for which she was due compensation.

“For the past year and a half, she had been going to the Collectorate seeking compensation, as it was deposited in someone else’s account,” her nephew said. Murali, an employee at the Revenue Department, has allegedly been harassing her, seeking sexual favours multiple times, he added.

Yakamma’s brother said Murali reportedly gave her a ride on the bike on May 30, under the pretext of dropping her off at home. However, he stopped on the outskirts of the village and attempted to exploit her sexually, the brother said. Distressed, Yakamma even attempted suicide the following day, her nephew claimed.

Tensions prevailed in Mahbubabad district when a woman farmer, along with her relatives, attacked a revenue attendant with her shoes for repeatedly harassing her.



Yakamma, a widowed farmer from Parvatagiri village, had lost her 20 pits of land on the Amravati-Nagpur Greenfield… pic.twitter.com/wySDm0uIrY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 1, 2026

“On Sunday, my aunt wanted to die by suicide. Her family is in acute financial difficulty due to debts. My aunt’s husband is not there, and his sister’s in-laws left her at my aunt’s house,” he said.

Her relatives expressed anger and took to beating the attendant with slippers after the incident. The police intervened and took the revenue employee to the station, where Yakamma lodged a complaint against him.