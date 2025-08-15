Hyderabad: Wife accuses Pak origin husband of forced conversion

Hyderabad: A Muslim man, whose paternal origins are from Pakistan, was arrested by Langar Houz police on Friday, August 15, after his wife registered a cheating case against him.

Keerthi married Fahad in 2016. She was previously married and had a child, but divorced her husband. After her marriage to Fahad, she reportedly converted to Islam and changed her name to Zoha Fatima.

Recently, Fahad was caught cheating red-handed by Keerthi in Banjara Hills.

“She first approached Banjara Hills police but since the couple reside in Langar Houz, they were asked to file a complaint here,” Langar Houz police told Siasat.com.

Keerthi’s allegations also include forced religious conversion. “We have registered a case and arrested the husband. The charge of religious conversion is being investigated. We suspect the wife is trying to make a political issue out of this, seeing that they had been living together all these years without complaint,” the police said.

Fahad’s father hails from Pakistan, but following his death, the family moved to India and has been living in India since 1998.

“Fahad’s mother is an Indian, while his father was from Pakistan. They got married in Saudi Arabia in 1990. Eight years later, Fahad’s father passed away. In 1998, his mother moved to India with all four of her children. Fahad has lived and studied in India his entire life. He and his siblings have Indian citizenship and passports. However, we are yet to procure these certificates,” police said.

Meanwhile, Keerthi, while speaking to local media, alleged that Fahad got his official documents fraudulently and that she was not aware that he was a Pakistani before marrying him. She also alleged that Fahad secured a job as a software engineer by submitting fraudulent documents.

(The story has been updated with the complainant’s statement)