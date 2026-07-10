Wife held for murdering abusive husband in Telangana’s Jagtial

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Thursday, July 9, for allegedly murdering her 35-year-old husband following years of alleged domestic abuse.

The accused, identified as Rajni, had been married to the victim, Eppa Kashiram, for 14 years. The couple lived in Korutla town.

According to police, Rajni alleged that Kashiram frequently assaulted her after consuming alcohol. She had reportedly attacked him with a stick on an earlier occasion, but neighbours intervened after hearing the commotion and rescued him.

Husband killed on July 8

Police said that on the night of July 8, Rajni sent her children to her mother’s house before Kashiram returned home after attending a local festival.

An argument broke out between the couple, following which, at around 11:45 pm, Rajni allegedly struck Kashiram on the head with a pestle. He died on the spot due to the injuries.

Based on the investigation, police arrested Rajni and booked her under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder.