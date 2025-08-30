Wife kills husband with help of paramour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman and her lover killed the former’s husband in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar area on August 28. The woman had an affair with her neighbour.

The accused were identified as Chitti, 33 and Harish. The deceased was identified as Shekar, 40, a driver. Shekar and Chitti were married for 16 years and were residing at Kodandaram Nagar. According to the police, Chitti entered into a relationship with Harish as Shekar used to be away for work.

Upon learning about their illicit relationship, Shekar reprimanded Chitti. On August 28, when the driver fell asleep, Harish entered the house and strangulated him. Chitti also hit Shekar on the head with a dumbbell.

Following the incident, Chitti contacted the police and informed them that Shekar had died in his sleep. However, when the police arrive at their residence, they found injury marks on Shekar’s neck and head.

Upon interrogation, Chitti confessed to murdering Shekar. The Saroornagar police booked a case under section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the accused.