Will abide by any decision of high command: Telangana Congress chief

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday that he will abide by any decision of the high command to set right things in the party’s state unit.

Addressing the training programme of TPCC, he stated that if the high command appoints another leader as TPCC president, he would carry him on his shoulders.

Under attack from a section of senior leaders, the MP said he would work for the party without any post. He claimed that he always worked with discipline irrespective of the party he was associated with.

His statement came amid differences within the party and a section of senior leaders raising a banner of revolt against him after he packed the party panel with his loyalists and also the allegations that some of the leaders were working as coverts for other parties.

Revanth Reddy stated that no matter which party he was associated with, he always fought against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He said though over 100 cases were registered against him and he was sent to jail, he was never scared of KCR. He told the meeting that he never even went closer to KCR.

Some senior leaders had last month announced save Congress in Telangana movement and termed it as a fight between what they called real Congress and the leaders who came from other parties.

This was an open attack on Revanth Reddy and others who quit Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to join the Congress a few years ago.

The turmoil had forced the high command to send senior leader Digvijay Singh to Hyderabad.

He individually met the leaders from both the groups and based on the feedback received submitted a report to the high command.

Revanth Reddy’s statement also came amid reports that Congress party in-charge in Telangana, Manickam Tagore has left the WhatsApp group of the party leaders in the state. Though no reason was cited for the move, political circles are abuzz with the talk that the high command has decided to replace him as the in-charge.

Some senior leaders had alleged that Manickam Tagore was supporting Revanth Reddy and taking unilateral decisions.

They believed to have conveyed their views to the high command through Digvijay Singh.

Meanwhile, TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi hinted that the high command would soon appoint a new incharge for the party.

TPCC training programme was organised on Haath se Haath Jodo, Dharani portal, election regulations, members’ insurance, media, social media etc.

Several senior Congress leaders stayed away from the meeting, which was inaugurated by Revanth Reddy by hoisting the party.

Addressing the programme, he called for united efforts to bring the party to power in Telangana.

He urged the party cadre to expose the failures of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the KCR government in the state.

He alleged that the BJP is spreading hatred in the country for power by dividing the people. He also stated that the Modi government was toppling state governments by using investigating agencies .

Stating Rahul Gandhi has taken responsibility to save the country, he urged the party cadre to take this message to every house

Revanth Reddy alleged that the current situation in Telangana is similar to the situation that prevailed in united Andhra Pradesh in 2003-04.

“I am ready to sacrifice my life to bring Congress to power,” he said adding that if Congress party works unitedly, defeating KCR is not a big task.