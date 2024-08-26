Will appoint VCs, teaching & non-teaching staff in varsities in 15 days: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that new vice-chancellors will be appointed for all the universities in the next 15-20 days, and the state government will take steps to fill all teaching/non-teaching staff including the recruitment of assistant professors and professors soon.

He was addressing the civil services aspirants who have cleared the UPSC prelims and have been selected for the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham’ scheme of receiving Rs 1 lakh as encouragement for preparing for the UPSC mains exam, at a get-together held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Monday, August 26.

Revanth targets BRS

Accusing the previous BRS government of totally neglecting the universities and education sector for a decade, he said that the situation was such that students were left with no option but to buy education in a sector that was privatised.

He said that the need to give them cheques worth Rs 1 lakh at the secretariat was taken to instil confidence among the people, and youngsters especially, that anybody could be free to enter the secretariat building and discuss their problems openly.

“When I or our Seethakka had come to this secretariat for resolution of people’s issues, they got us arrested by the police outside itself. More than financial help, we thought this was the way we could assure you that the state government is playing the family’s role to support you,” he told the civils aspirants, encouraging them to crack the mains exam and the interview and do their village, district and the state proud.

He said that in the present year, 2,000 students will be imparted education at the Young India Skills University inside a temporary campus of an engineering college, and next year 20,000 students will be admitted for certificate, diploma and degree programs in the university.

“On job aspirants protesting demanding postponement of competitive exams,” Revanth said that the students should be willing to compete to take the exam after they have been preparing for exams for ten years.

“Those who are instigating the students are the ones who walked to power on the corpses of the youth, by exploiting the movement waged by the unemployed youth. If you have any doubts about the government’s intent, think independently and ask yourself who will benefit if the exams are postponed. There is no need to protest or hold dharna. I’m available and between the people all the time. All the ministers are available and willing to listen to people. If there is any genuine concern we will act accordingly like we postponed Group II exams on your representation,” he said.

Out of 172 civil aspirants who had applied for the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Abhaya Hastham scheme,’ 135 candidates were issued cheques worth Rs 1 lakh on Monday.