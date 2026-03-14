Will cancel passports: Meerut SSP warns Muslims from praying on streets

Meerut: A senior police official in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Friday, March 14, cautioned Muslims from offering namaz on roads, saying their passports would be cancelled for those found violating the law.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey was speaking to reporters about the restrictions placed on Muslim worshippers when he made the statement.

“Prayers will not be allowed on roads. Strict action, including passport cancellation and whatever possible legal action can be taken, will be initiated against violators,” the SSP said.

Pandey said there are 544 mosques and 146 Eidgahs in the district, and management committees of all the places have agreed to comply with the rules.

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The SSP said that although there was no formal law on the cancellation of passports, officers could “conduct an inquiry against the violators about their criminal background, which can lead to the cancellation.”

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: SSP Avinash Pandey says, "…Prayers will not be allowed on roads. Strict action, including passport cancellation and whatever possible legal action can be taken, will be initiated against violators…" pic.twitter.com/MevTzudTNd — IANS (@ians_india) March 13, 2026

Pandey later clarified that the rules were not new information and that he just reiterated the orders from previous years.

His comments come days after Sambhal Circle Officer, Kuldeep Kumar, had triggered outrage for his Islamophobic comments after he said, “Those beating their chests for Iran should go to Iran and fight themselves.”

Speaking at a peace meeting, Kumar warned of “badiya wala” action for those beating their chests and mourning the loss of Iran’s previous Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Koi log chathi peet rahe hai, Iran ko mar dala, Iran ko mar dala. Are bhai itna hua toh chale jao Iran. Aur us jhagde ka agar hamare desh pe asar padega toh hum phir ilaaj karenge badiya wala. (Some people are beating their chests, crying, ‘They’ve killed Iran, they’ve killed Iran. Well, if it is that bad, then leave. And if that conflict starts affecting our country, then we will give them proper treatment).”