Will CBSE class 10th, 12th results 2023 be out today?

Hyderabad: Lakhs of students and parents across India are eagerly waiting for the release of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10th and 12th board exam results 2023. Amidst the excitement, a recent viral letter claiming the announcement of results on May 11 caused a stir.

On Wednesday afternoon, a letter circulated widely on WhatsApp, stating that CBSE class 10th and 12th exam results 2023 would be declared on May 11. The letter also listed websites where the results could supposedly be obtained. However, CBSE authorities promptly took action and dismissed the rumors. They confirmed that the letter was forged, highlighting that the CBSE director’s signature on it was fake.

CBSE class 10th, 12th results 2023 likely to be out this week

While the exact date of the result declaration remains unconfirmed, reports suggest that the results of the CBSE class 12th and 10th exams are likely to be announced this week.

Once declared, students awaiting their results can check them on official CBSE websites, including

CBSE official website (click here) CBSE results website (click here)

By entering their name and roll number, students will be able to access their individual result pages.

Results in DigiLocker

Once the CBSE class 10th and 12th results 2023 are officially declared, students’ mark sheets and passing certificates will be uploaded to DigiLocker. To download these documents, students must activate their CBSE Result DigiLocker accounts.

The following steps explain the process:

Read user manual (click here) and then visit the DigiLocker activation website (click here). Read the instructions carefully and gather the necessary information before clicking on ‘Get Started with Account Confirmation.’ Select the appropriate class (10th or 12th) and enter the school code, roll number, and 6-digit security PIN (obtainable from respective schools). On the subsequent screen, provide a ten-digit mobile number and date of birth. Finally, enter the OTP received on the registered mobile phone to activate the DigiLocker account.

After the CBSE results for class 10th and 12th are published, students can find their digital mark sheet cum certificate and migration certificate under the “Issued documents section” of DigiLocker.

While the recent viral letter turned out to be fake, CBSE authorities are diligently working towards announcing the results soon.