Will complete 2bhk houses during 99 day action plan: Telangana minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that all the 2bhk houses that were either left incomplete or left without being provided basic facilities will be allotted to eligible beneficiaries by the end of the 99-day action plan presently in progress.

Replying to questions raised by MLAs in the assembly during the question hour on Wednesday, March 25, Reddy has disclosed that out of 2,31,206 houses sanctioned during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, 1,62,936 houses were allotted, with some without basic facilities. He said that the rest of the houses that were still under construction, and those not having basic facilities, will be completed and allotted by June 12.

The 99 day action plan is being implemented in the state from March 6 to June 12.

Informing the House that in many villages newly-elected sarpanches were trying to interfere in the allotment process, Kamareddy BJP MLA K Venkata Ramana Reddy urged the state government to support the officials and prevent allotment of houses to those close to the local politicians.

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender said that in Jubilee hills road number 46, there were 400 2bhk houses constructed in 3 floors, but were left incomplete since then. He urged the government to complete the houses in Durga Bhavani Nagar, Indira Nagar in Khairatabad, and Gayatri Hills in his constituency, and allot them to eligible beneficiaries who were already identified.

Maheshwaram MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy said that in her constituency, 12-floor apartment complex was built, and even elevators were installed, but due to lack of basic facilities like electricity, beneficiaries were not able to occupy them.

She said that 10,000 2bhk houses were constructed in her constituency, out of which 5,000 were not allotted due to lack of basic facilities. She urged the government to complete those houses and allot those houses through lottery draw, the way she claimed they were allotted in the BRS government.

Sanathnagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav informed that in Hyderabad, in many places basti dwellers were displaced for construction of 2bhk houses. In order to allot them the houses, Yadav said that officials were seeking 12 types of documents as proof that they lived there before.

“People who live in the bastis usually won’t have the necessary papers. Because of their houses being allotted to people from other bastis, clashes between people are taking place in some 2bhk complexes in my constituency,” Yadav informed.

He also sought to know whether in the last 2.5 years a single 2bhk house was constructed by the Congress government.