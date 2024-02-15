Will Congress take on AIMIM seriously for Hyderabad LS seat?

Hyderabad: The Congress in Telangana has reportedly zeroed in on three names for the Hyderabad Parliament seat in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, party sources said that the names, which also include Majlis Bachao Tehreek’s (MBT) Amjadullah Khan, are not big enough to be able to take on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) presiden Asaduddin Owaisi seriously.

The Congress, according to one of its senior leaders from Hyderabad, is looking to field either party leaders Sameer Waliullah or Anand Rao, or MBT’s Amjadullah Khan. While Anand Rao is a long-time party leader, Waliullah is one of its Muslim faces, especially from Hyderabad. Amjadullah Khan is the November 30 Assembly polls lost the Yakutpura seat against the AIMIM by just 878 votes, scaring the AIMIM. AftHis name has been floating as a probable candidate given his performance.

“However, these names indicate that the party is not very serious about winning or even giving the AIMIM a tough fight in the Hyderabad constituency. This time, since we are in power, we should be easily able to get about one lakh votes. However, to win, we will need at least about 2.5 lakh votes, to split Muslim votes from the AIMIM. The BJP will mostly retain its vote share, so it can be a three way contest. But that is if we have a strong candidate,” the Congress leader added.

AIMIM’s relationship with the BRS and Congress

After the Congress won the Assembly elections in December 2023, party chief and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy in January held a meeting with Chandrayangutta MLA and AIMIM flor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, the younger brother of Asaduddin Owaisi. It set-off rumours that both sides may rekindle their alliance or work together. The AIMIM had severed its ties with the Congress in 2012 after its legislators were arrested for protesting against the unauthorised expansion of the Bhagyalakshmi temple on the Charminar.

Moreover, the AIMIM has been cozy with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and will most likely have some kind of an understanding this time around too. In the run up to the Assembly polls, Asaduddin Owaisi asked Muslims to vote for BRS. Both sides have maintained they are on “friendly” terms from long now.

“Even if they give the Hyderabad seat to Shabbir Ali, it means the party is not serious. We need a candidate who can take on the AIMIM, not someone who will be weak or compromised in any way. As of now we don’t have anyone who can take on Asad,” the Congress leader told Siasat.com. The party is likely to release names for the Lok Sabha elections after a month or so.

The AIMIM has been winning the Hyderabad seat continuously since 1984, and in the previous 2019 Lok Sabha election Owaisi won the constituency with over five lakh votes. He secured about 59% of the vote share. The BJP came second with about 2.35 lakh votes or 28% of the vote share, while the BRS candidate got about 63000 votes, and the Congress close to 50000. “Out of the total 63% Muslim vote share, we will get most of it this time as well,” stated an AIMIM leader, when asked if there could be any change.