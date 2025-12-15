Will contest next Assembly elections: Telangana Jagruthi president Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha on Monday announced that her political platform would contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The announcement came while she was responding to questions posed by netizens on ‘X’ under the hashtag #AskKavitha.

Responding to a query about a new political party, she said her platform would contest the next elections in the state (due in 2028).

“She (Kavitha) said the name of the party will be chosen based on the suggestions given by the people,” Jagruthi said in a release.

Kavitha, suspended from the BRS, said her primary goal is to achieve ‘Social Telangana’.

According to her, Jagruthi will work to create political opportunities for youth and women. It will continue its struggle for social justice and the organisation will be strengthened gradually.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, was suspended from the BRS in September after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of “tarnishing” her father Chandrasekhar Rao’s image over the Kaleshwaram project.

Since her suspension, she has been actively focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruti, a cultural organisation she heads.

Accusing both the BRS and ruling Congress of “corruption and irregularities”, Kavitha had on December 12 said she would become the Chief Minister one day and conduct a probe into all the “injustices” committed since Telangana’s formation in 2014.