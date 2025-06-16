Will continue to expose hollowness of Telangana govt’s promises: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Monday, June 16 said he will continue to expose the alleged hollowness of Congress government’s promises to Telangana.

KTR said that he and the BRS party aren’t deterred by any sort of pressure. He made it clear that none of this will stop him from exposing the fraud of implementing the six guarantees that the government had promised.

In a post on X, the former Telangana minister said, “No matter how many conspiracies are made, nothing will decrease, and that the Congress party will continue to expose the lie it has done to the people with 420 promises and declarations.”

I will never be deterred by your enquiries, commissions and political vendetta



We @BRSparty will continue to expose the Hollowness of #420 promises, Deceptive declarations and never to be trusted Six Guarantees



Bring it on Revanth 👍 pic.twitter.com/yFUOXmoeoP — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 16, 2025

Formula E case

KTR appeared before the Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday in connection with the alleged Formula-e scam case. KTR has already been questioned several times by ACB and ED officials in this case. Representatives of Formula E operations were questioned through video conference.

On the other hand, the then Municipal Administration Department Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and former HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy, who are facing charges in this case, are said to have been involved in the investigation and are likely to be questioned by ACB officials regarding diversion of funds, decisions taken without cabinet approval, and violation of Secretariat business rules.