Will do ‘surgery’ on BJP, along with Lalu and Nitish, in coming days: Tejashwi

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who returned here from his US visit on Sunday, said that he, along with his RJD’s chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will do “surgery” of the BJP in the coming days.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was in Delhi, returned to Patna with him.

“BJP leaders are creating confusion among the people of Bihar that cracks are appearing in the Mahagathbandhan and it will soon break down. I want to tell them that the Mahagathbandhan is strong and united. We are working under the leadership of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar and there is no rift between us and the Chief Minister,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“Whenever we defeat the BJP and throw it out of Bihar, they come up with the CBI, the ED, and Income Tax and misuse these agencies. The CBI had charge-sheeted me in 2017, what happened to it. Where is the investigation and where are the agencies with 6 years gone by? Patna is a place known for revolution. They are frightened after the meeting of 15 parties in Patna and hence doing it against me in desperation. It is not the first time the CBI acted against me. When the Mahagathbandhan government was formed in Bihar, CBI raids were conducted on my residence and other places,” he said.

“Even the raids are taking place on neutral journalists. For BJP, they are claiming that some leaders in Maharashtra were corrupt till a few days ago. Now, they become alliance partners and become virtuous. This an old tactic of BJP. There is no strength in this charge sheet. It is just a new propaganda to defame me,” he added.

“Under the leadership of NItish Kumar, the government in Bihar is running strongly and smoothly. The Mahagathbandhan was formed with an objective to save the democracy, and constitution of the country, and development in the interest of the country.

“After the formation of the Mahagathbandhan, we have decided that Lalu Ji and Nitish Ji would tour the country and unite the opposition parties. They have done it and you have seen it during the meeting of Patna. Now, we have a second round of meetings in Bengaluru. As the Patna meeting was a great success for us, they (the BJP) are spreading propaganda that all is not well in the Mahagathbandhan. We are well aware this is propaganda and Nitish jI also knew it.

“The BJP has only one job of speaking lies. The meaning of BJP is Badhka Jhutha Party. Some media houses and journalists are wanting a break up in the Mahagathbandhan but it will not happen. Lalu ji and Nitish ji are the students of (Ram Manohar) Lohia ji and Karpoori (Thakur) ji and they cannot be frightened by the BJP,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“We have not started the operation. We are getting together at the moment. Once we become united and start the surgery, the leaders of BJP will run away here and there,” he added.